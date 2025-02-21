Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Stake Cut by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,443,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,290 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital makes up about 2.7% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $36,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

