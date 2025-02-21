Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,301,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,452,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $204.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.