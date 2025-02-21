Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,505 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWL opened at $151.11 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.18 and a 1-year high of $151.73. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.