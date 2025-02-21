3,866 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Bought by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 420.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,697.45. This trade represents a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Stock Down 1.7 %

Kirby stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $84.76 and a 12-month high of $132.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.70 and its 200 day moving average is $116.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

