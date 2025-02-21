Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COM opened at $29.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

