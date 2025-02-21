Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 154.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

