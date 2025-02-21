2,578 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $269.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.51 and a 200-day moving average of $253.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.81 and a fifty-two week high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.