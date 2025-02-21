Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,152 shares during the period. Hercules Capital accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

HTGC stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 99.38%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

