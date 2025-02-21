Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $221,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $171,815,000 after buying an additional 63,157 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,017,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,379,000 after purchasing an additional 204,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,733,000 after purchasing an additional 60,022 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 533,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ANF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $1,292,471.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,070. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,741. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

