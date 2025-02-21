Werner Enterprises, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of WERN opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 0.84. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

