Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Issues Earnings Results

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter. Equitable Financial had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.81%.
Equitable Financial Stock Performance
Shares of EQFN stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. Equitable Financial has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $13.25.
About Equitable Financial
