Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Issues Earnings Results

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter. Equitable Financial had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Equitable Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EQFN stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. Equitable Financial has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $13.25.

Get Equitable Financial alerts:

About Equitable Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.