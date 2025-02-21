Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Koninklijke Vopak had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter.
Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance
Shares of VOPKY opened at $44.15 on Friday. Koninklijke Vopak has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.55.
Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile
