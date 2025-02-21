Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Koninklijke Vopak had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

Shares of VOPKY opened at $44.15 on Friday. Koninklijke Vopak has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

