Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Pan American Silver has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Pan American Silver has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

NYSE PAAS opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

