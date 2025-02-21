Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

CDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,089,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after buying an additional 4,080,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,700,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,785 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 12,934.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,971,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,210,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,310 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

