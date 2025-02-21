Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $34.44.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

