Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $34.44.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Haverty Furniture Companies
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.