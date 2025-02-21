Insider Buying: Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) Director Steven C. Fletcher purchased 1,000 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $11,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lee Enterprises Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $11.02 on Friday. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEE

About Lee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.