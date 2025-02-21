Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.86.

TSE:GEI opened at C$21.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.64 and a 12 month high of C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,018,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,948.50. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

