LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

LCI Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years. LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 60.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCI Industries stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average is $112.77.

Insider Activity

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,016,270. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LCII

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.