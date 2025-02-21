Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TCMD Q1 Earnings

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCMD. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of TCMD opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $85.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.39 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.