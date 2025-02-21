Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Valneva Q4 Earnings

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Valneva in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valneva’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.
Valneva Price Performance
NASDAQ VALN opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. Valneva has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $9.50.
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
