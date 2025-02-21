What is Raymond James’ Estimate for TSE:WPM FY2024 Earnings?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.67.

WPM stock opened at C$99.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$85.65. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$52.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$99.79.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

