Outfitter Financial LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 431.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $192.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.88. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at American Tower

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.79.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

