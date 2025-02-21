Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wingstop Q1 Earnings

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WING. Benchmark lowered their target price on Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.05.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $247.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.28. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $242.58 and a 52-week high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Wingstop announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total value of $86,285.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,285.08. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.