Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hudbay Minerals Q1 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.12.

HBM stock opened at C$10.78 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$7.07 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$106,105.36. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

