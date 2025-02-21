VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 556 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,924 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,156,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 599,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 560,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

