VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 17,034 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,034 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 0.9% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 275,254 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,079,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,985,000 after acquiring an additional 95,191 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 872,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,091,000 after acquiring an additional 83,961 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,562,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,423.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 506,582 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

