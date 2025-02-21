SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.8% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $136.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.45 and its 200 day moving average is $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $124.12 and a 52-week high of $144.45.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.