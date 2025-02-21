VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,452,000.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MMKT opened at $100.46 on Friday. Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $100.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.34.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Profile

The Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (MMKT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in US government money market instruments, particularly overnight repurchase agreements with short-term maturities. The fund aims to balance income, liquidity, and capital preservation.

