Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 266.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $194.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.62 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,739.50. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.22.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

