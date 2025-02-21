Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 138,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 126,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 581,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,647,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,486. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Corning Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.10%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

