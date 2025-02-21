Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 186.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,223 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

