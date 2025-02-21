New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $35,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 821.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.22.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC opened at $214.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.85%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

