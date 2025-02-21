Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) is Florin Court Capital LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 158.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 5.4% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,192,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150,068.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,449,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,422 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 623,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 175,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,497,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 388,486 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.