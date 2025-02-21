Florin Court Capital LLP Boosts Stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF makes up 1.8% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $17,150,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

IPAY opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $445.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.39.

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

