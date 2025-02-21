Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 612 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 453.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 19,189.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 119,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,018,000 after purchasing an additional 118,588 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $276,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $228.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.25 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

