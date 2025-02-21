Florin Court Capital LLP Takes $680,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 313.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after buying an additional 2,349,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 77,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

