SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $228.88 and last traded at $228.87, with a volume of 17020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.04.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.73 and a 200-day moving average of $201.40. The stock has a market cap of $982.00 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

