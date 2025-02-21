iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.01 and last traded at $52.97, with a volume of 68766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.24 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,719,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,881,000 after purchasing an additional 236,973 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 295,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 180.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 82,460 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. Finally, Gimbal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,753,000.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.