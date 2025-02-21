Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.44 and last traded at $103.07, with a volume of 911798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.