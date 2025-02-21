First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $136.14 and last traded at $136.10, with a volume of 47605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.79.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.90.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.