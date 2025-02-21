First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $136.14 and last traded at $136.10, with a volume of 47605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.79.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.90.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,160,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 856,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,003,000 after buying an additional 92,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,638,000 after buying an additional 53,231 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.