Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 280028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enel Chile

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.0463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous dividend of $0.03. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 1,444.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 752,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,256,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 451,482 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,112,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 270,545 shares during the period. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enel Chile

(Get Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.