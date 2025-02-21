Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Insider Frederica M. Williams Sells 3,092 Shares

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $63.39 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 110,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

