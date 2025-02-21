Compass Planning Associates Inc Makes New $567,000 Investment in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. LeMaitre Vascular accounts for 0.6% of Compass Planning Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,978,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,769,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 722,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $100.92 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.87 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.97. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

