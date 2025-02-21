Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $112,735.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $112,735.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,071,779.70. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.7 %

ABNB stock opened at $155.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.82. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,475 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,985,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

