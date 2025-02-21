Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

LKQ opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. Analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $781,500. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of LKQ by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

