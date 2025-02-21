iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $40.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

