JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,610,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,331,000 after purchasing an additional 376,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,088,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,281,000 after purchasing an additional 136,138 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 416,013 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

