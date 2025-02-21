First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $36.63 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

