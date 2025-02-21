First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Lifted by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,765 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 5.4% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $19,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,528,000 after purchasing an additional 953,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 650,194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 406,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 336,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 330,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $62.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

