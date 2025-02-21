iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 841.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

